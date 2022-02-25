Postponed Spring Training leaves Phoenix businesses frustrated over economic loss

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona businesses and stadium workers are bracing for a major economic impact as spring training hangs in the balance.

Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day of bargaining between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players' Association.

The two sides are meeting daily in an effort to reach an agreement that will end the lockout.

MLB says Opening Day will be delayed and regular season games will be canceled if there's no deal by Monday, February 28.

You're looking at an empty stadium in Arizona.

The state hosts spring training for 15 teams.

The Arizona cactus league says the season brings an influx of 1.8 million visitors with 6 out of 10 coming from out of state.

"A bunch of billionaires fighting over millions and the rest of the people that rely on that are all being impacted and I think that the hardest part about that is a bunch of super-rich people that are impacting the rest of our lives,” according to Chad Wilcoxon, General Manager of The Moon Saloon in Peoria.

Baseball's Opening Day is March 31st.