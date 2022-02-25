Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 6:38 AM
Published 7:13 AM

Postponed Spring Training leaves Phoenix businesses frustrated over economic loss

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona businesses and stadium workers are bracing for a major economic impact as spring training hangs in the balance.

Thursday marked the fourth consecutive day of bargaining between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players' Association.

The two sides are meeting daily in an effort to reach an agreement that will end the lockout.

MLB says Opening Day will be delayed and regular season games will be canceled if there's no deal by Monday, February 28.

You're looking at an empty stadium in Arizona.

The state hosts spring training for 15 teams.

The Arizona cactus league says the season brings an influx of 1.8 million visitors with 6 out of 10 coming from out of state.

"A bunch of billionaires fighting over millions and the rest of the people that rely on that are all being impacted and I think that the hardest part about that is a bunch of super-rich people that are impacting the rest of our lives,” according to Chad Wilcoxon, General Manager of The Moon Saloon in Peoria.

Baseball's Opening Day is March 31st.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content