Ukraine crisis reaches major turning point with unprovoked Russian invasion

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A state of emergency in Ukraine Thursday morning as calls for peace have gone unanswered after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation to protect a separatist-held region.

President Biden condemned Putin on what he called "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

In an emergency meeting Wednesday night, members of the United Nations Security Council condemned Russia's actions, as well.

"We're here for one reason and one reason only. To ask Russia to stop," said U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. "Return to your borders. Send your troops and your tanks and your planes back to their barracks and hangars."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced Martial Law, and urged people to remain calm.

President Biden will deliver remarks on this crisis later Thursday afternoon.

A White House official says he'll be announcing the further consequences the U.S., our allies and partners will impose on Russia for its attack on Ukraine.