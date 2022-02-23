U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema will be in Yuma on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema will be in Yuma Wednesday, surveying activity along the border along with tackling health and water issues in our area.

Sinema's first stop is the U.S.-Mexico border right in our own backyard.

It's a private meeting, but right after, News 11 will get to sit with her as she talks to local leaders about health issues in our area.

She will then meet with other key locals to talk about water infrastructure and its impact on agriculture, now and in the future.

