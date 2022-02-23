City of San Luis to celebrate Cesar Chavez

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis is planning several events in honor of Cesar Chavez while also working with the Cesar Chavez Life and Legacy Committee.

Celebrations will begin on March 2 with the Cesar Chavez Flag Raising Ceremony in front of the Somerton City Hall at 9 a.m.

Entertainment by a mariachi band will be provided, as well as refreshments.

“Cesar Chavez is a hero to many and an inspiration to all who made history by speaking up for the voiceless and advocating for the rights and dignity of farmworkers,” expressed Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “By continuing with our month-long celebration, we are keeping his legacy alive in the memory of our residents and the future generations” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez concluded.