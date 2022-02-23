Biden Administration funding tribal lands with water in settlement

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Biden Administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted Federal Infrastructure Bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements partly affecting Arizona.

The money will ensure that tribes get access to water they’ve been promised.

Access to reliable, clean water and basic sanitation facilities on tribal lands remains a challenge for hundreds of thousands of people.

The funding for settlements is part of about $11 billion from the infrastructure law headed to Indian country.

Altogether, 31 of the 40 water rights settlements reached with tribes are eligible for funds from the infrastructure bill.

This comes as senators from several states noted that Colorado River flows are expected to continue to decline in coming decades, threatening a crucial water resource for seven states including Arizona.