House panel approves revised ban on videotaping police

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances has been approved by an Arizona House Committee.

This comes after Republican John Kavanagh made changes he said were designed to address constitutional concerns.

The original proposal made it illegal to record within 15 feet of an officer interacting with someone unless the officer gave permission, but an amendment of that has lowered the distance to 8 feet.

In an opposition letter to the bill, media groups said letting an officer decide on the spot what first amendment-protected activity should be allowed would be problematic in many situations.

Kavanagh’s bill makes a violation a petty offense, the lowest-level Arizona crime that can bring a fine but no jail time.

The Appropriations Committee voted 7-5 on party lines, with no Democratic backing to approve the bill. It now goes to the Rules Committee for a routine constitutional review and then to the House floor.