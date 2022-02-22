City of Yuma general election candidates to return petitions by April 4

Seats for city council to be available until elections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Those interested in running for the City of Yuma's general elections in 2022 must hand in their nomination petitions by April 4.

Council, mayor and judge candidates interested in seeking office will have until April to turn in their petitions for any of the five available seats.

City elections will now be held on even-numbered years due to a recent change in Arizona law.

Primary elections will begin on August 2 to nominate seats for the City Council.

If a seat is not filled then the November 8 election will be used as a runoff election.

The candidate handbook can be found online.