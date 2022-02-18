Imperial police investigate threat to school

One person arrested during investigation

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Police Department received a report of a possible threat from Frank Wright Middle School.

A report was received on Thursday evening and Imperial police acted quickly to arrest one minor off-site during after-school hours.

The school is now deemed safe as police investigate the threat.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Frank Wright Middle School at (760) 355-4327