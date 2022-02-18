Skip to Content
Arizona House bill would ban masks in schools, business shutdowns

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Under one of a series of bills approved by the Arizona House that target government rules imposed during the Coronavirus pandemic, parents would have to give explicit permission for schools to be able to require their children to wear face masks.

The school mask proposal passed with no Democratic support, as did proposals that block government agencies from requiring mask s to be worn on their property and repeal the power of local government officials to order business closures.

A proposal that requires hospitals to allow clergy to visit ill patients also won overwhelming support.

All bills now go to the Senate for consideration. They are among a host of bills targeting reactions to the pandemic and employers making their way through the legislature.

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

