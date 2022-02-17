Vehicle rolls over in Yuma on 8th St, 5th Ave

Two cars crash, one rolls over on its side

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle rolling over near a Shell gas station on 8th Street and 5th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

What appears to be a mid-sized white vehicle and a recreational vehicle crashed into each other, with the RV rolling over on its side.

A Yuma Fire Department vehicle was also on scene minutes after the crash was reported.

This story will be updated as more details are released.