AEA Federal Credit Union donates to local foster child resource center

Nearly $4,000 donated to help local center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AEA Federal Credit Union donated to Jessie's Closet through funds from the Employee Jean's Giver Program.

The program was able to raise $3,925 as employees donated a few dollars of their paychecks to wear jeans during late 2021.

Funds from the program are given to a select charity and has raised more than $66,000 since 2016.

“Jessie’s Closet is doing wonderful things to support Yuma’s foster children and families,” said Adele Sandberg, AEA President. “Their welcoming environment helps give foster children a sense of normalcy in an unsure situation.”

For more information on Jessie's Closet, visit their website here.