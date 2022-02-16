Families of Sandy Hook victims reach $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington

NEWTOWN, Conn. (KYMA, KECY) - Nine families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting reached a $73 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against Remington and its insurers.

The firearms company made the bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the 2012 shooting that killed 20 kids and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut.

A 2005 federal law protects many gun makers from wrongful death lawsuits brought by family members, but attorneys for the Sandy Hook families pushed a different approach by trying to hold the company partly responsible because of its marketing strategy.