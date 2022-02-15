Unidentified pedestrian dies after being struck by car

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) — California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Monday evening in El Centro.

At about 6:20 p.m., 34-year-old Jorge A. Valdez was traveling northbound on State Route 86 south of Desert Shores Drive driving at an unknown speed.

For reasons still under investigation, an unidentified pedestrian standing within traffic lines was struck by Valdez.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the impact.

Impairment does not appear to be factor in the crash.