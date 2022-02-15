Skip to Content
Published 10:20 AM

Unidentified pedestrian dies after being struck by car

El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) — California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Monday evening in El Centro.

At about 6:20 p.m., 34-year-old Jorge A. Valdez was traveling northbound on State Route 86 south of Desert Shores Drive driving at an unknown speed.

For reasons still under investigation, an unidentified pedestrian standing within traffic lines was struck by Valdez.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the impact.

Impairment does not appear to be factor in the crash.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

