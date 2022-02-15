Fire captain responds to victim ran over, finds her own mother

68-year-old woman in critical condition after being ran over in Westmorland - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Westmorland Fire Department Captain responded to a call of a victim hit by a car only to arrive on the scene and discovered her own mother lying on the ground.

The woman, 68-year-old Wendy Hall, was in her wheelchair coming back from the store when she was hit on Thursday.

Brandie Dahm says this routine call turned into her worst nightmare.

“I threw my boots on and headed over to the scene and as soon as I got there I saw a person lying in the road and a wheelchair lying about 500 feet to the right," Dahm expressed.

Hall told the Westmorland Police Department the driver was a man driving a trailer truck.

The incident is being ruled as a hit-and-run, anyone with information is asked to contact the Westmorland Police Department.

A Go-Fund-Me has been created by the family to help with medical expenses.