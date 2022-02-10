Yuma murder suspect turns down plea agreement and now stands trial

News 11's April Hettinger was in the courtroom when the judge scheduled the two-month trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - No deal Thursday in court for one of the suspects charged with the brutal murder of a Yuma man.

Erick Chavez

Now the case is going to trial.

Erick Chavez’s fate will ultimately be decided by a jury in a lengthy trial for the murder of Derek Runnion.

"We're going to have to, as painful as it is to say, we're going to have to trial this case," said David Shapiro, Chavez's defense attorney.

It's the next phase in the murder case of Derek Runnion.

Derek Runnion

Attorney David Shapiro declined the plea offer setting off a trial expected to last more than two months, but not on the calendar until March of 2023, marking two years since Derek went missing almost to the day.

Derek's dad recounts how he felt being in the same room as the man and woman accused of stabbing shooting and burning his son.

"My heart actually races a little bit, and it's a very uncomfortable feeling knowing that they're that close to me," Michael stated. "Very, very anxious and very uncomfortable just because of their stature and it seems like it have like no feeling or remorse. And, that's what's really eerie about it."

The other suspect, Jonissa Jones, will have a settlement conference next month where they will discuss the plea privately with the victim's family and the defendant.

Jonissa Jones

Jones can then decide if she will accept the offer.

"I'm hoping she don't because we would like to her tried in a jury of her peers, and let them decide," Michael explained. "Like I've said before derek never got a plea agreement. I don't think they should either."

The court is already mostly booked for trial dates through 2022, which is why the team of 12 won't hear Chavez's case for more than a year from now.

The family hopes time will bring justice.

"Derek is looking down on us and hoping for the best too," Michael said.

The family is hopeful Chavez will be found guilty and receive the maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.