Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:57 AM

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s vaccine mandate

MGN

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal appeals court will not reinstate President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees as it reviews a lower court's order putting it on hold.

Wednesday's decision by the the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals potentially sets the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court.

One of the three judges dissented.

In his dissent, the President Obama-appointee wrote "the only court that can now provide timely relief is the Supreme Court."

The two majority judges were appointed by presidents Reagan and Trump.

The mandate has been halted nationwide since a preliminary injunction in January issued by a Trump-appointed judge.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content