Federal appeals court denies Biden’s vaccine mandate

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal appeals court will not reinstate President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees as it reviews a lower court's order putting it on hold.

Wednesday's decision by the the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals potentially sets the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court.

One of the three judges dissented.

In his dissent, the President Obama-appointee wrote "the only court that can now provide timely relief is the Supreme Court."

The two majority judges were appointed by presidents Reagan and Trump.

The mandate has been halted nationwide since a preliminary injunction in January issued by a Trump-appointed judge.