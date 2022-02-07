Two families ask the community for help finding who killed their loved ones

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Two separate crimes and two dead leaving many devastated and looking for answers. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is asking our local community for help.

18-year-old Alan Cunningham was struck and killed riding his bike with two friends on West 32nd Street near 15th Avenue in May 2021.

"It was dark, a car comes up, going eastbound, and hits two of the bike riders. One was 18-year-old, Alan Cunningham. The other one was a 16-year-old. They were both taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center," said Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin.

Although the 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, he has since recovered. Cunningham, however, died the night of the crash.

Police are looking for a light color 2011 to 2013 Chrysler 200.

Just two months after that hit-and-run, July 2021, 60-year-old Robert Perez, known as “Baco” by family and friends was at his home near 15th Place and 44th Avenue when two masked suspects broke in, stole some items and shot and killed Perez in broad daylight. Witnesses reported seeing a green car take off from the scene.

"From what I understand, that, he was in the back yard or in the side yard and he heard a commotion and he went to see what was going on," explains Perez's brother Ernesto Perez.

Both families continue to grieve holding on to memories.

Ernesto, recounting the last time he saw his younger brother two months before he was killed.

"We were just talking and he says ‘take a picture, put it on, take a picture ‘cause it matches your grey hair,” right? He was, we were always joking and so it had a ponytail, it had grey hair. So I put it on. I took a picture, a selfie of us and that was the last time I saw him alive. And, but it really, it really, sorry, it really hit me," says Perez.

A sadness known all too well by Cunningham’s mother Cecilia Rodriguez, who was too choked up to speak on camera. In a written statement, Rodriguez pleads with the community saying, “taken way too soon and missed every single day, alan’s family is reaching out to the Yuma community in hopes that someone with information on his death will step forward. Every single day since May 5th, 2021 has been a heartbreaking battle and it’s extremely cruel that there’s someone living day-to-day, knowing what they did and won’t turn themselves in. The love for Alan is still here even if he isn’t, and we’d like to be able to sleep a little easier knowing that justice for Alan was given. This was a son, brother, and friend. What if it was yours? Please do the right thing."

"If anybody knows anything, just come on. It’s hard for us to-- growin’ up in Yuma and somebody [to] not know Baco. Baco was well known. A lot of people knew him," explains Perez.

Anyone with information is asked to call 78-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is available for any information leading to an arrest.