One fatality, five major injuries in crash near Salton City

Multiple people taken to seperate hospitals

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, there was a crash on State Route 86 near Salton City which had five major injuries and one fatality.

The crash happened around midnight at the intersection of State Route 86 and Norm Niver Road when a Chevrolet Traverse holding five people crashed into a Dodge Avenger.

Three passengers and the driver of the Chevrolet, along with the driver of the Dodge, sustained major injuries while one passenger died.

The victims were taken to different hospitals, including the El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Hospital and Desert Regional Medical Center.

Police say impairment by drugs or alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the accident.