U.S. Army to begin discharging unvaccinated soldiers

(KYMA, KECY) - Soldiers in the Army can no longer be all they can be, unless they are vaccinated.

The Army announced Wednesday any soldier who refuses COVID vaccination will be fired.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying "unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness."

She says involuntary separation proceedings will begin for any unvaccinated soldier who does not have an approved exemption or a pending request.

The policy also applies to active-duty reservists.