Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , ,
Published 8:43 PM

Texas experiencing snow and low temperatures

MGN

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Southern California and Arizona aren't the only states experiencing cold weather, as Texas began to see snow and low temperatures on Thursday.

Texas temperatures were as low as the 20's and cold winds were making it feel colder than ever.

Several power lines were affected by the ice and outages were experienced in a few areas.

Ice buildup on trees and power lines caused outages in several areas.

While most schools were canceled temporarily, many kids took advantage of the snow and had some fun.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Vince Ybarra

Vince Ybarra joined KYMA in June 2021 as our Imperial Valley reporter. He was born and raised in Sacramento, CA.

Have a story idea? Email Vince at vince.ybarra@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content