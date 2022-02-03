Texas experiencing snow and low temperatures

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Southern California and Arizona aren't the only states experiencing cold weather, as Texas began to see snow and low temperatures on Thursday.

Texas temperatures were as low as the 20's and cold winds were making it feel colder than ever.

Several power lines were affected by the ice and outages were experienced in a few areas.

Ice buildup on trees and power lines caused outages in several areas.

While most schools were canceled temporarily, many kids took advantage of the snow and had some fun.