Phoenix police investigating physical officer-teen altercation

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police say an officer struck a 13-year-old girl in the face after the teen hit her first.

The department is releasing body camera video of the incident.

It may be disturbing to some viewers.

The department says these officers were at an apartment complex Tuesday to arrest four men.

One can be heard telling the girl to stay back.

The department says she was getting in the way, so an officer grabbed her arm.

Police say the teen hit that officer, whose body camera fell off during the scuffle.

Video shows the woman striking the teen while trying to subdue her.

You can also hear a distressed woman yelling repeatedly "she is a minor."

The girl is charged with aggravated assault of an officer.

Her family is aksing the charge to be dropped.

Phoenix PD says the incident is still under investigation.