GOP bill would require some Arizona early voters to show ID

(KYMA, KECY/ AP NEWS) - Arizona Republican lawmakers have advanced legislation requiring voters to show identification when they drop off a mail ballot at a polling place.

The measure is one of dozens of bills under consideration that would overhaul the way votes are cast and counted in Arizona after the notorious audit review of the 2020 Presidential election.

After being approved in a Republican party line vote, Democrats said it serves no purpose other than making it harder for people to use the early voting system and would lead to longer lines on election day.

The bill would require poll workers to verify the ID of every person delivering mail ballots to polling places. Those delivering ballots for others in their household would also have to sign a statement attesting they’re authorized to deliver it.