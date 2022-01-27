Skip to Content
21-year-old hiker dies in fall at Arizona state park

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A hiker has died after an apparent fall at Lost Dutchman State Park, Pinal County Sheriff's Officials say.

The incident occurred around the flat-iron peak area when the hiker, 21-year-old Richard Jacobson, reportedly went off the trail to take a photo and slipped.

Officials say Jacobson's friend called for help before 1 a.m. on Monday to report the fall. The pair was reportedly camping at the top of the mountain when the incident occurred.

His body was found about 700 feet below the summit and pcso says a helicopter was used to recover his remains.

