Update: Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

YUMA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, Yuma Police Department (YPD) officers investigated a three vehicle crash on 8th Street and S. Avenue B.

A man on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle made a left turn onto S. Avenue B and was hit by a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead, while the two others who were in the pickup truck were not injured.

YPD released the identity of the dead motorcyclist: 65-year-old Albert Lee Cofske.

A donation run is currently scheduled to help pay for funeral costs.