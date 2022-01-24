Gov. Ducey to discuss hosting Super Bowl 2023

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA , KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey will be joining industry leaders in downtown Phoenix to gather the first Arizona Super Bowl host committee to prepare for the Super Bowl in 2023.

The state hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, which created a local economic impact of $720 million.

The governor will then travel to the Arizona Autism Charter School to start off school choice week.

Gov. Ducey will visit several classrooms at the school. The tour will be followed by a round-table with education leaders and parents.