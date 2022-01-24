Skip to Content
FDA finds monoclonal antibody treatment isn’t as effective against omicron

(KYMA, KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration may soon place a limit on monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 cases.

That's according to a source close to the decision-making who adds these treatments haven't been an effective tool against the omicron variant.

That inability to neutralize the virus is what recently led the national institute of health to call on clinics to advise against these treatments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says currently nearly 100% of nationwide cases are from omicron.

