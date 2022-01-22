Jan. 6 Committee receives documents Trump withheld

Over 700 pages now being reviewed, committee looks to question Ivanka Trump

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The January Sixth Committee has received all 700-plus pages from the national archives that former President Donald Trump had tried to block the panel from receiving.

Now, the committee wants to talk to trump's daughter, Ivanka.

An extraordinary week of investigators ramping up legal pressure on former president Donald Trump – and his family.

"As a District Attorney, I do not have the right to look the other way on any crime that may have happened in my jurisdiction," says Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis is asking to seat a special grand jury this spring to collect evidence for her probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

She wants subpoenas for testimony from witnesses like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump’s target in this infamous call last year.

The special grand jury request comes as a sign that Willis is possibly pursuing criminal charges against Trump, and his allies.

Manhattan’s new District Attorney Alvin Bragg has now been briefed on the criminal investigation there into the Trump organization.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also ramping up her investigations into the trumps.

"We have conducted a civil investigation into the trump organization. We also have a parallel investigation, a criminal investigation," explains James.

She’s looking to compel testimony from Trump as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in her civil probe, after laying out a trove of findings about what her office believes are “fraudulent or misleading” financial statements.

This as the house select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection now asking Ivanka Trump to voluntarily cooperate, and shed light on the pressure her father put on Pence not to certify the election.

While witnesses like former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham shed light on Trump's paranoid mindset, and the meetings he was convening in the white house residence ahead of January 6th.

"There were meetings taking place up there. Mark meadows would have been there, as well as the legal team that was working on all of the bonkers little plans," says Grisham.