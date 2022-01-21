California teens can now get vaccines without parent’s consent

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Under a new proposal late Thursday, California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent.

Currently in California, minors ages 12 to 17 cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardian, unless the vaccine is specifically to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.

This bill would lift the parental requirement for that age group for any vaccine that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This includes immunizations against the coronavirus and any other vaccine.