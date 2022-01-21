Biden Administration launches phone line to order Covid tests

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The Biden Administration is launching a phone line Friday for Americans to order four Covid-19 test kits per household.

A Senior White House Policy Advisor tells NBC News that the new service expands availability to Americans who may not have internet access.

The new method for requesting kits comes days after the federal government unveiled its website for placing orders.

The tests are expected to ship 7 to 12 days after submission.

Americans can call 1-800-232-0233 and get help in English, Spanish and an additional 150 languages.

The line will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight eastern.