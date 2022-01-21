Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot will be jailed until trial

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Phoenix man accused of coordinating teams within the far-right Oath Keepers militia group during the January 6 Capitol riot will remain jailed until his trial.

63-year-old Edward Vallejo will be on trial for conspiracy and other charges relating to the January 6 Capitol attack.

A judge came to the conclusion that Vallejo was a danger to the community and that there was no evidence showing he was remorseful for his actions.

Vallejo is one of 11 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with conspiracy.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who is among those charged in the case, is also being kept jailed in Texas and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.

More than 720 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 190 riot defendants have pleaded guilty and more than 80 of them have been sentenced.