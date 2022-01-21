Skip to Content
By
Published 6:25 AM

Arizona man accused in Oath Keepers plot will be jailed until trial

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Phoenix man accused of coordinating teams within the far-right Oath Keepers militia group during the January 6 Capitol riot will remain jailed until his trial.

63-year-old Edward Vallejo will be on trial for conspiracy and other charges relating to the January 6 Capitol attack.

A judge came to the conclusion that Vallejo was a danger to the community and that there was no evidence showing he was remorseful for his actions.

Vallejo is one of 11 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with conspiracy.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who is among those charged in the case, is also being kept jailed in Texas and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.

More than 720 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 190 riot defendants have pleaded guilty and more than 80 of them have been sentenced.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

