Published 7:06 AM

Sinema and Kelly shape $61 Million Investment for Arizona Wildfire Prevention

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - $61 million will be invested in 2022 for wildfire prevention from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

This bipartisan law being led by Senator Kyrsten Sinema and shaped by Senator Mark Kelly.

Sinema and Kelly’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law provides $3 billion to implement a 10-year plan to fight wildfires in arizona and across the country.

$61 million of which will be invested directly in Arizona for the implementation of the 4 Forests Restoration Initiative, as well as in four critical recovery and mitigation projects.

Those projects include: the Museum Fire Sediment Reduction Project, the Flagstaff Watershed Projection Project, the Coconino National Forest Cragin Watershed Protection Project, and the Tonto National Forest Cooperative Forest Restoration Project

The bipartisan law makes historic investments in strengthening and upgrading critical infrastructure systems to prevent and mitigate the impacts of wildfires and boost recovery from such disasters.

