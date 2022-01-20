DHS: Certain travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter US

Traveling through certain borders to require new restriction

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security made an announcement regarding certain individuals needing to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States through land ports of entry and ferry terminals.

Non-U.S. travelers who wish to enter the United States through Mexico and Canada borders must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

However, this restriction does not apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents or U.S. nationals.

Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas stated how this restriction will begin on Saturday.

“These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy," said Secretary Mayorkas.