World’s richest only got richer through the pandemic
(KYMA, KECY) - If it seems like the rich just keep getting richer, they do.
Between March of 2020 and November 2021, billionaires saw their collective wealth jump from $8.6 trillion dollars to $13.8 trillion!
That's according to a new report from Oxfam.
The world's ten richest men saw their collective wealth grow $1.3 billion a day during the pandemic.
At the same time, the world bank estimates more than 97 million people around the globe fell into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $2 a day.
