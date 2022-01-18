One dead after motorcycle crash at Imperial sand dunes

Man loses control of motorcycle for unknown reason

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday afternoon, a man died after riding a motorcycle at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

At about 4:08 p.m., a man was riding south of Osbourne Overlook then lost control for an unknown reason and fell out of a Yamaha motorcycle.

Emergency assistance tried to help the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is being confirmed and no other vehicles nor impairment appeared to be involved in the crash.