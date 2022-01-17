Imperial County remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Songs were met by speeches at the ceremony and parents also brought their children to teach them about this part of our history.

Community activists gathered at the Imperial County Courthouse to pay their respects.

Community leaders were also present and some of them said they want Martin Luther King's dream to come true in today's world.

Raul Ureña is a city council member in Calexico.

He said leaders have a responsibility to make sure racism is not present in their communities.

"The most basic message that leaders can take is we have to look for the marginalized ones the ones who have not been heard for a while," he said.

El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva also says Martin Luther King's dream should not be forgotten.

“I think he would want us to also open our eyes to things that are perhaps as good as they should be today,” he expressed.

Community leaders want more action against racism in America in today's world and to offer help to those in need.

"I think what he wants us to do is to recognize those people in need and do something about it if we find ourselves in the position to do so," Oliva said.

The ceremony ended with everyone in attendance locking arms.

This represents the reenactment of Dr. King's speech “I have a dream.”