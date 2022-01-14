White House expands access to COVID test kits in schools

(KYMA, KECY) - The White House has a plan to keep kids in classrooms by expanding access to COVID tests.

Wednesday the Biden Administration announced it will provide an additional ten million COVID tests for free to schools every month, more than double what schools received last year.

The program targets students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The administration says it also plans to send states billions of dollars to set up testing programs at schools and set up so-called surge testing sites in hard-hit communities.