Mayor Nicholls, Supervisor Lines join Congressional Border Security Caucus meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week the Congressional Border Security Caucus held its first meeting of the year to discuss the impacts of the current border conditions.

The meeting was conducted by Republican lawmakers including Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. Andy Biggs, two United States representatives serving Arizona.

Yuma, one of many border towns, has seen an influx of undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. using open gaps in the border wall.

One reason why the caucus invited Yuma mayor Doug Nicholls and Yuma County supervisor Jonathan Lines. The two provided details on what exactly the county is having to deal with and what solutions are necessary.

