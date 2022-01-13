Skip to Content
today at 7:39 AM
Investigator wants probation for police officers who pulled over Petito and Laundrie

MOAB, Utah (KYMA, KECY) - An independent investigator's report says the two police officers who stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Utah, should be put on probation.

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip and traveled through Moab on August 12.

That's where a witness told police he saw the couple involved in a domestic dispute.

According to a police report, Officers pulled the couple's van over.

Body camera video from officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins shows Petito and Laundrie admitting to having a fight.

Petito said she struck her fiancé first.

Pratt said Petito must be taken to jail since she admitted to being the aggressor, but both Petito and Laundrie objected.

The officers eventually agreed not to charge Petito, as long as the couple agreed to spend the night apart.

In the independent investigative report, the captain of the Price City Police Department said the officers neglected their duty by failing to press charges.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

