Investigator wants probation for police officers who pulled over Petito and Laundrie

MOAB, Utah (KYMA, KECY) - An independent investigator's report says the two police officers who stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie last year in Utah, should be put on probation.

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip and traveled through Moab on August 12.

That's where a witness told police he saw the couple involved in a domestic dispute.

According to a police report, Officers pulled the couple's van over.

Body camera video from officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins shows Petito and Laundrie admitting to having a fight.

Petito said she struck her fiancé first.

Pratt said Petito must be taken to jail since she admitted to being the aggressor, but both Petito and Laundrie objected.

The officers eventually agreed not to charge Petito, as long as the couple agreed to spend the night apart.

In the independent investigative report, the captain of the Price City Police Department said the officers neglected their duty by failing to press charges.