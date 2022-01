Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico reported its highest-ever daily covid case count since the start of the pandemic.

There were 33,626 cases in a single day.

The new infections bring the total to 4,170,066.

Despite a rise in infections, Mexico’s death toll has not risen as dramatically, and bed space remains available at hospitals, according to the health ministry.

Mexico reported 162 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, raising its death toll to 300,574.