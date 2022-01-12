County of Imperial to address homelessness

Point in Time to help measure possible issue

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On January 28 and January 29, several organizations will work together to measure homelessness in the Imperial County.

The Imperial County Department of Social Services, Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council and other volunteers will be working on the 2022 Point in Time (PIT) Count.

This program will take count of resources and the number of homeless in the Imperial Valley.

After measuring what's needed, the program hopes to quickly address how to house those in need, promote other programs and improve self-sufficiency.

“The Homeless Point in Time Count is a vital tool in allowing our Department of Social Services, and all public service organizations, to better serve people experiencing homelessness in Imperial County,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Jesus Escobar. “I also encourage all those interested to volunteer and do our part to help those who may need it.”

For more information about the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council and the Point in Time Count, visit: https://www.imperialvalleycontinuumofcare.org/