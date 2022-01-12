$106 Million to go towards Arizona health care providers

Millions to help provide relief for those affected by pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly (Both D-AZ) announced more than $106 million towards Arizona health care providers who were affected by COVID-19.

“Fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic requires a strong health care response, and today’s resources will bolster and support health care providers treating sick Arizonans,” Senator Sinema expressed.

These millions are for the Provider Relief Funds, which came from a legislation shaped by Senators Sinema and Kelly.

“Since day one, my focus has been getting Arizona the resources needed to recover from this pandemic. Our health care providers are stretched thin and this funding will help them continue to care for Arizonans and battle this pandemic,” stated Senator Kelly.

The United States Health Resources and Services Administration and planning to distribute these funds to over 1,000 health care providers in Arizona.