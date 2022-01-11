Military COVID cases have tripled since Christmas

(KYMA, KECY) - COVID-19 cases have surged almost three-fold in the military since just before Christmas.

The Defense Department reported just under 5,300 cases among service members December 22.

By January 5, that number reached more than 13,900.

Officials say those numbers reflect what is happening in much of the country as the omnicron variant takes hold.

In response, the military is increasing health restrictions on many bases and at the pentagon.

As of September 1, there were 40 military member deaths due to COVID-19. By January 5, the total was 86.