Governor Ducey addresses border security

The State of the State Address mentions how the governor will handle security

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, Arizona Governor Ducey addressed Arizona's southern border and how he is making efforts to curb human trafficking.

“If the entire southern border isn’t secure, neither is our nation,” Governor Ducey said.

“In November, I dispatched Arizona’s top-ranking enforcement officers to partner with their peers in Texas: Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck; Department of Public Safety Colonel Heston Silbert; and Department of Homeland Security Director Tim Roemer," Gov. Ducey began in his speech.

The Arizona Governor brought up a Border Strike Force to strengthen security and resources.

"In December, we finalized the plan. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and I are teaming up to form the American Governors' Border Strike Force – a commitment between states to do what the Biden administration is unwilling to do: patrol and secure our border,” Gov. Ducey continued.

In 2021, Over 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and nearly 20,000 pounds of meth were seized near the border, leading to another focus to stop this overflow of drugs.

“Our border is a patchwork of federal, state, tribal and private lands,” said the Governor. “Where Arizona can add physical barriers to the border, we will.”