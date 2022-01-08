Large group of migrants rescued from canal on Levee Road

25 migrants rescued

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, a group of migrants were rescued by a Yuma County Deputy and a United States Border Patrol agent.

At about 8:04 a.m., a Yuma County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a group jump into a canal on Levee Road and County 13 1/2 Street.

The men, women and children had difficulty staying afloat and yelled out, then the deputy helped the group return to safety.

The deputy, along with a Border Patrol agent, used ropes and tows to rescue the victims.

25 people were rescued and no major injuries were reported.

They were later found to not have the proper documentation to be in the United States, then they were each processed by other agents.