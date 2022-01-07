Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 7:35 AM

Study find correlation between COVID vaccine and longer menstrual cycles

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study links the COVID-19 vaccine to a small increase in menstrual cycle length.

That’s according to researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

They found some women had an average menstrual cycle length of about one day longer than usual after getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

It appears to affect women who received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within one menstrual cycle.

Cycle length increased for that group by an average of about two days.

There was not enough data to say how long the change lasted in the other women.

Experts say it's no cause for concern.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content