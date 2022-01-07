Study find correlation between COVID vaccine and longer menstrual cycles

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study links the COVID-19 vaccine to a small increase in menstrual cycle length.

That’s according to researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.

They found some women had an average menstrual cycle length of about one day longer than usual after getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

It appears to affect women who received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within one menstrual cycle.

Cycle length increased for that group by an average of about two days.

There was not enough data to say how long the change lasted in the other women.

Experts say it's no cause for concern.