Large group of migrants found aboard train

More than 20 migrants apprehended

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, January 4, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found 26 migrants in aboard a freight train near Niland.

At about 4:45 a.m., a train conductor let agents know about a group of migrants attempting to skip the Highway 111 checkpoint.

Agents came across 10 migrants who did not have the proper documentation to be in the United States, then the group pointed towards others on the train.

The train was stopped at the Indio train year when agents apprehended 16 other migrants.

They were all transported to a processing center in El Centro.