Imperial County remembers January 6 U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. Congressman who looks to represent Imperial County was inside during attack - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S representatives across the Imperial Valley say men and women who were inside the U.S. Capitol thought they saw their final moments.

Congressman Raul Ruiz was inside the Capitol the day of the attack. He says he remembers feeling like the walls were caving in on him.

"I remember telling the other representatives what to do in the case of a mass shooter, that first we would have to hide and find shelter, second we run and escape if it were safe, and third, we would have to attack, and by attacking the shooter, that would mean some of us would die in order for the great amount of people to survive," he said.

Rep. Raul Ruiz told 13 on your side it was the only time he felt a close encounter with death. At one point he says he remembers praying and thinking about his wife and children.

A CBS News poll indicates Americans are still divided about the meaning of January 6.

Ruiz is hoping to represent Imperial County as well as parts of Riverside County after redistricting lines were approved last month.