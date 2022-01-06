237 migrant children still separated from their parents

Attorneys are still trying to reach the parents of 237 migrant kids separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

That's according to a federal court filing by the justice department and the American Civil Liberties Union.

It's part of an effort to identify and reunite families more than three years after the so-called "zero-tolerance" policy was created.

Lawyers have been doing ground searches for parents in Central America.

They also set up toll-free telephone numbers and aired ads to find parents.

The filing says the 237 is down from 270 in November after some of the parents were found.

Since the creation of the Biden Administration's family reunification task force, 112 children have been reunited with their parents in the U.S.