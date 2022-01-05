Skip to Content
Yuma police looking for armed robbery suspect on the loose

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened at the Chevron gas station on 4th Avenue and West 18th Street just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It is an active scene at this time, and the suspect is still outstanding. Police ask everyone to avoid the area.

Yuma Police Department

This is a photo from surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white or light skinned hispanic male.

If you know this man or have any information on this armed robbery, please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

