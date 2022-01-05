Texas governor suing Biden Administration over National Guard vaccine mandate

Texas (KYMA, KECY) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is suing President Biden and other members of the administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members.

The republican governor's lawsuit, filed Tuesday, says the policy is unconstitutional and infringes on his authority as Commander in Chief and on the sovereignty of Texas.

Abbott's lawsuit says more than 220 members of the Texas Air National Guard and about 40% of the Texas Army National Guard are refusing vaccination.

It says the mandate will lead to the loss of those guardsman from the governor's command, inevitably causing harm.